Policeman accused of rape by his 14-year-old daughter nabbed.



CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old police officer landed in jail on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of raping her more than once.

The arrest was made by personnel of the Liloan Municipal Police Station after the mother and the victim filed a complaint against the suspect in their station.

Police Major Windell Abellana, Public Information Officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that the suspect was an active member of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Abellana said that the victim, accompanied by her mother, reported that her father allegedly repeatedly abused her sexually on various occasions.

The most recent incident allegedly occured on Sunday, March 17, at their residence.

According to Abellana, a hot pursuit operation was immediately conducted to arrest the suspect.

Initially, police searched the suspect’s house but could not find him there.

Subsequently, they received an information that the suspect was in Barangay Langub in Asturias, Cebu.

Liloan police quickly proceeded to Asturias together with personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and arrested the suspect, whom the victim positively identified.

As of this writing, the suspect is held at the custodial facility of the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Meanwhile, the victim had already undergone medical and psychological evaluation at the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Following the incident, Police Colonel Percival Zorilla, Provincial Director of the CCPO released a statement.

A portion of the statement read, “We do not tolerate wrongdoings in the PNP, all members of the organization should have a moral compass to guide them in their actions.”

