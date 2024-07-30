Tecson, Fernandez tops Cebu North Ultra Fun Run 100k run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jembert Tecson and Lucita Fernandez emerged as champions in the grueling Cebu North Ultra Fun Run (CN100) held over the weekend.

Tecson and Fernandez not just conquered, but topped the 100-kilometer ultra marathon footrace that started in Cebu City all the way to Bogo City in northern Cebu.

Tecson ruled the men’s 100k division with the time of 10 hours, 41 minutes and 21 seconds, while Fernandez crossed the finish line in 13:57:06. They started racing on Saturday evening, July 27, and finished the race on Sunday morning, July 28.

READ: Sports trainers to runners: Check your body condition first before joining fun runs, marathons

Eric Manlangit trailed Tecson at second place by clocking in 10:54:09, while Peter Canumay rounded off the top three 100k male finishers in 10:58:04.

The fourth and fifth placers were Desiderio Engbino (11:17:13) and John Marvin Buizon (11:38:25), respectively.

READ: Gealon Racing Team runners to vie in races outside Cebu

In the 100k distaff side, Marie Parba came in second with her 14:47:30 official time, while Jurilyn Solis settled for third place in 15:25:48. Odiza Abellana salvaged the fourth place in 15:49:39, followed by Windy Veliganio in fifth place with 17:04:23.

The top five male and female finishers in the 100k run received cash prizes. The champions, Tecson and Fernandez, pocketed P5,000, while P4,000 went to Manlangit and Parba.

READ: Chipsiror, Torregosa rule Heroes Day Fun Run

Canumay and Solis earned P3,000 for placing third. Abellana and Engbino didn’t go home empty handed as they received P2,000 each, while Buizon and Veliganio both received P1,000.

In the 67k race which finished in Carmen town, also in northern Cebu , Jonathan Carton ruled the men’s category in 5:29:38. Jun Torred claimed the second spot in 5:49:41, while Kelvin Boyles placed third in 5:51:24.

In the 60k female category, Gretchen sambo (07:52:58) finished first, while Eurayna Maravilla (08:49:47) placed second and Annalyn Capao (09:17:37) claimed the third spot.

The top five 67k winners also received cash prizes from the Team ADR.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP