Pagasa: Philippines to expect 2 to 3 tropical cyclones in August

MANILA, Philippines — The country will expect two to three tropical cyclones forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility in August. That is according to state meteorologists on Wednesday.

Obet Badrina, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in a public weather forecast, said “Sa buwan ng Agosto, inaasahan natin ang dalawa o tatlong bagyo na mabubuo o papasok sa Philippine area of responsibility.”

(This August, we expect two or there tropical cyclones forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility.)

In July, two tropical cyclones, “Butchoy” and “Carina” struck the country.

The combined effects of southwest monsoon or “habagat” and Carina resulted in the death of 39 persons, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Badrina, however, said no tropical cyclones are expected this weekend.

The “habagat”, Pagasa said, is weakening and only affecting parts of Luzon, although rains are still expected in many parts of the country.

“Sa ating latest satellite imagery nakikita natin ang pag-iral ng habagat nakikita natin na humihina na ang southwest monsoon magdadala pa din ito ng mas malaking tiyansa ng thunderstorm lalo na sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon,” he said.

(Based on our latest satellite imagery, the prevailing southwest monsoon is now starting to weaken, but rain is still expected in expected in the western section of Luzon.)

Pagasa also reported that no gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

