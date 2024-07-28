NDRRMC: Carina, Butchoy habagat killed 28 people

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who died due to the combined effects of typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon (locally called habagat) and tropical depression Butchoy has reached 28.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) gave the tally on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, the NDRRMC said of the 28, it has confirmed the death of 10 people and is still validating reports on the death of the 18 others.

READ: Pagasa: As Carina exits PAR, new LPA spotted in south Mindanao

It likewise reported that four people were injured, while four are missing.

Moreover, the council said typhoon Carina, tropical depression Butchoy, and habagat affected 3,628,500 individuals or 971,667 families.

READ: Carina blows past Philippines turning streets into rivers

Of the affected people, 1,069,354 were displaced, with 168,933 staying inside 1,025 evacuation centers nationwide and 900,421 are taking shelter elsewhere.

According to NDRRMC, 720 houses were damaged — 556 were partially damaged, while 164 were totally destroyed.

READ: 21 dead after Typhoon Carina pounds PH – PNP

Meanwhile, the damage sustained by the country’s crop due to the recent weather disturbance has climbed to over P218 million, affecting 12,456 farmers and fisherfolks.

The government has distributed P145,325,654 worth of assistance to aid the affected people, the NDRRMC said.

——–

Support Typhoon Carina Victims

The Inquirer is extending its relief and fund drive to help families affected by Typhoon Carina. Donate to Inquirer Foundation Corp. at BDO Current Account No: 007960018860. For inquiries, email [email protected].

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP