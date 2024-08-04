Remolino, Manayon rule TWM 32.0 Triathlon in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Andrew Kim Remolino, a two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist, demonstrated his dominance at the TWM 32.0 Triathlon held in Tabogon Town, northern Cebu, on Saturday, August 3.

Remolino, representing Team Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold, emerged as the overall champion in the men’s division with the time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 56 seconds.

His teammate, Matthew Justine Hermosa, who clinched a gold medal in the SEA Games 2023 aquathlon mixed relay, finished in second place with a time of 2:20:39.

Franklin Ferdie Yee of Asian Orthopedics secured the third place with a time of 2:30:19, just a week after being involved in a road accident in northern Cebu.

Jewin Ochea of the City of Bogo/Andot Sports took fourth place with a time of 2:30:41, while Fidel Victor Redillas rounded out the top five with a finish time of 2:39:37.

Remolino and Hermosa’s impressive 1-2 finish came shortly after their victory at the 2024 Trifactor Singapore Triathlon on July 28, and their earlier triumph at the Perak Triathlon 2024 at Marina Island in Pangkor, Malaysia, on June 30.

In the women’s division, Karen Andrea Manayon of Team GGC claimed the overall top spot with a time of 3:03:01.

Venice Lara Herbias finished second with a time of 3:11:57, while Khimberly Paquibot secured third place with a time of 3:28:11.

Manayon, who recently earned a silver medal at the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024 in Albay, had previously finished second in the women’s 5,000-meter run behind teammate Artjoy Torregosa.

Diana Balungcas took fourth place with a time of 3:34:13, and April Love Patalingjug completed the top five with a time of 3:38:22.

The race featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run.

