LTO to roll out E-Patrol for all transactions in barangays nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Tuesday that it will roll out E-Patrol Services nationwide to enhance accessibility for all transactions and promote road safety.

“This is part of our initiative to make all LTO services more accessible to the community. Through our E-Patrol Services, the people even in far-flung areas can conveniently access important LTO services,” said LTO Chief and Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza.

“This is also part of our goal of promoting road safety involving over 20 million vehicles in the country,” he added.

Mendoza also said that the Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has a directive to make land transportation regulations hassle-free for Filipinos. He also added that through the expansion of mobile services, people can now save time going to LTO offices.

“We expand our E-Patrol Services para kung puwede ay hindi na pumunta ang ating mga kababayan sa mga LTO District Offices. Gusto natin na maging komportable ang lahat para sa kanila dahil ito naman ang bilin ng ating Pangulo under the Bagong Pilipinas,” noted Mendoza.

(We expand our E-Patrol Services so our fellow citizens do not have to go to LTO District Offices anymore. We want them to be comfortable because this is a directive of the President under the Bagong Pilipinas.)

E-Patrol Services will offer driver’s license and motor vehicle registration renewal.

