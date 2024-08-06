cdn mobile

Indonesian kills neighbor who kept asking why he’s unmarried

By: The Star/Asia News Network August 06,2024 - 09:08 PM

Parlindungan Siregar said he was determined to beat his neighbor to death as he was hurt by how the man often asked him why he was not married. | SOUTH TAPANULI REGENCY POLICE via The Straits Times/Asia News Network

A 45-year-old man in Indonesia allegedly killed his 60-year-old neighbor after he was hurt and became annoyed by the latter’s persistence in asking him why he was not married.

Indonesian media reported that the incident took place in South Tapanuli regency, located in North Sumatra, on July 29.

The victim was a retired civil servant named Asgim Irianto, said the region’s Assistant Police Commissioner (AKP) Maria Marpaung on July 31, according to Indonesian media outlet Detik Jogja.

AKP Maria said that based on a statement provided by Mr Asgim’s wife, the attacker, Parlindungan Siregar, arrived at their home at about 8 pm on July 29 wielding a piece of wood, and began attacking the victim without warning.

Mr Asgim ran out to the street, where he was pursued by Parlindungan before he was struck by a blow to the head. After he was felled, Mr Asgim was allegedly beaten further by Parlindungan.

Residents in the area eventually stopped the beating and rushed Mr Asgim to the hospital, but he died before reaching, said AKP Maria.

The police arrested Parlindungan within an hour of the attack, reported Kompas.

According to AKP Maria, Parlindungan said during questioning by police that he was determined to beat Mr Asgim to death because he was hurt by how often his neighbor asked him, in jest, why he was not married.

Prior to the fatal attack, the two neighbors reportedly also had arguments when the chickens they respectively owned went to the other’s coop, reported Detik Jogja.

