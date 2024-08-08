Navigating the workplace with Gen Z

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Imagine a room filled with the noises from the rapid typing of keyboards, murmurs from people in the corner, laughter on the other side, and email notifications popping up on laptops.

Welcome to office life.

Amidst the room of seasoned professionals is a new wave of employees: the young, digital-savvy Gen Zs.

These workers, born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, bring fresh talents and perspectives that can significantly impact the workforce, that make them standout.

However, as they adapt to the working environment, they also exhibit tendencies that can create challenges.

Short attention span: Exposed to various types of information, Gen Z employees may struggle to stay focused on tasks that require a longer time to complete, often becoming easily bored. Desire for instant gratification:



Unlike others who appreciate the process, Gen Z may find it hard to be patient with long-term goals, feeling defeated if results are not immediate. Face-to-face communication: While interpersonal relationships at work are crucial, Gen Z employees may prefer digital communication over face-to-face interactions, which can hinder relationship building. High career expectations: Some Gen Z employees might expect rapid career advancement, leading to frustration and disengagement when faced with entry-level realities. Dislike for repetitive tasks:

Gen Z employees may have trouble with routine work and prefer varied assignments to stay engaged and motivated.

UNDERSTANDING THESE NEW BREED OF PROFESSIONALS:

In an interview with CDN Digital, Dr. Emmanuel Hernani, Clinical Psychologist and Anton Miaga, psychometrician, they say that Gen Zs are highly adaptable.

“Gen Z employees are often drawn to flexible work arrangements. This means that a traditional 9 to 5 job may not be as appealing to them as the previous generation of workers. Unlike the previous generations, who take pride in loyalty and security of tenure to a single employer or company, Gen Z employees are not afraid to move around the market.

They may even juggle their work schedules, grabbing every opportunity they have. Gen Zs are highly adaptable, are more inclined to balance work and personal life, and are not as rigid in adopting new strategies. Gen Zs likes to confer, sometimes misconstrued as yapping when it is their way of collaborating and seeking validation of their experiences.”

While they may switch jobs frequently, they value guidance from employers, especially when workplaces innovate to enhance their skills.

“Some workplaces have adopted innovative practices to meet the needs of Gen Z employees. For instance, they have Kaizen suggestion boxes where novel ideas are welcomed and entertained. In other workplaces, leaders hold accountability sessions for their team members. These sessions also serve as a platform to give feedback and commendations and a safe space for them to express experiences freely. Regular check-in sessions, whether weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, with leaders can significantly boost accountability and assurance that team members’ needs are being met, while also keeping the team focused on the goal,” they said.

Recognizing their worth in the workplace is essential for Gen Z employees, who may withdraw when faced with criticism. How should this be interpreted, and how can it be addressed?

Hernani and Miaga said that this generation banks heavily on feedbacks.

In the traditional setup, some leaders and managers find it challenging to deliver feedback.

“Withdrawal is an expected behavior that tells us that there is an unmet need, and it’s also a telltale sign that there is resistance in the working relationship. Gen Z workers are mostly emotionally attuned, so fostering an authentic and healthy relationship with their leaders that emphasizes being seen and heard in the workplace will help reinforce heir value at work,” they said.

Leaders can learn to give feedback effectively. Employers can offer workshops on emotional intelligence, conflict management, resilience, and active listening. These methods can help address employee withdrawal issues.

How can companies support and value Gen Z employees’ unique strengths and needs?

Employers can create a supportive environment with regular feedback, bottom-up goal setting, and a culture of accountability and recognition.

Gen Z employees should recognize the importance of meeting employers halfway for mutual growth. Employers can foster a supportive environment with regular feedback, collaborative goal setting, and accountability.

In turn, Gen Zs can be open to constructive criticism, engage in face-to-face communication, and develop patience for long-term goals. By understanding and adapting to each other’s needs, both can create a more inclusive and productive workplace.