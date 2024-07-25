Gen Z’s top three self-care activities these days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Yesterday, July 24, 2024, we celebrated International Self-Care Day. It’s a reminder to care for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being and to focus on what brings us joy and fulfillment.

International Self-Care Day is all about spreading awareness and sharing ideas to help people take better care of themselves. And what better way to start the movement than with ourselves?

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, has developed unique approaches to self-care. They’ve crafted innovative techniques for managing stress and prioritizing mental health.

Here are the top three Gen Z self-care activities . Are you ready? Let’s dive in!

1. EXERCISING

Nowadays, jogging and running on the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) bridge provide significant mental health benefits for the Cebuano Gen Z. The physical activity does not only trigger the release of endorphins, which help reduce stress and anxiety but the scene that the CCLEX bridge offers is a divine breather for sure.

Bernadette Pia Amontos, 20, shares with CDN Digital how jogging supports her mental health.

“Jogging helps me calm my mind. There’s something special about being physically active. Although it’s tiring, it’s a great way to refresh my mind and heal my soul from life’s struggles.”

2. JOURNALING

Journaling is making waves on TikTok as a powerful self-care tool. This timeless activity involves putting thoughts and emotions on paper, offering clarity and perspective. By reflecting on past and current entries, individuals can better understand and process their feelings.

For Gen Z, journaling helps identify patterns in thoughts and behaviors, set goals, and track progress. This practice fosters self-awareness and empowers proactive mental health management.

3. ONLINE SHOPPING

A study on ResearchGate highlights the benefits of online shopping for Gen Z. It simplifies life by allowing them to avoid crowded stores and save time. With a vast array of choices, Gen Z self-care needs are perfectly met throigh online shopping.

Gen Z is truly reshaping the self-care landscape. They’re focusing on mental well-being, sustainability, and finding balance in the digital world. Their fresh ideas are making the world a healthier and more mindful place.

How about you, ka-Siloys, what are your most cherished self-care activities?