Cebuano Gen Zs: How working from home change their lives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Imagine swapping the daily office commute for the comfort of your home.

No more rushing through traffic or staring at cubicle walls; instead, people are finding a new rhythm in their daily lives, balancing work and personal time through the work-from-home (WFH) setup like never before.

According to a 2015 study by Cascio, working from home offers several benefits for employees, including more family time, less stress from traveling in peak traffic, and increased flexibility. These factors contribute to their increased happiness.

The WFH setup has indeed changed many lives. Let’s learn how this now widely accepted working setup has benefited the younger generations.

Here are two Gen Z individuals who share their experiences of how the WFH setup changed their lives:

Ferline de la Pina, 23, a BPO employee

Ferline, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, started working in October 2023 as a customer associate for a BPO company based in Cebu.

During the training period, Ferline was required to work in the office for one month before transitioning to a remote setup for the rest of her employment. She quickly noticed its positive effects on her work ethic.

“What I like about being on a work-from-home setup is that I can manage my own time without the effort of preparing myself before the start of my shift,” she said. She further explained that it became a significant advantage to manage her time without worrying about being late since she was just working from home. She also shared that she can spend more time with her family and friends now that she is working from home.

Amid these benefits, Ferline also expressed some challenges she faced while working from home, including the extra effort to stop herself from binge eating, which she started doing while working the graveyard shift.

Christian Jay Crisostomo, 19, a customer associate

Christian started working from his home in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, nine months after he received a laptop from his company.

“[My] favorite part about working [from] home kay maka tulog ra gyud ka, tapos dili siya pressure,” he said.

He mentioned that one of the best parts of the WFH setup is the ability to sleep peacefully with minimal stress from being late.

“I can save more money working from home than in the office because you don’t have to worry about the expenses of my transportation”Another thing he likes about WFH is how it made him more productive, to the point where he became the top agent on his team. Nonetheless, Christian shared that one of the struggles of working from home is the noise from the neighborhood, which makes it difficult for him to work peacefully.

It can be said that the WFH setup is a game-changer in the workplace, especially for most Generation Z employees. It allows them to balance their work and life demands as well as improve their productivity.

Ultimately, it is all about what works best for a person. Despite the challenges they faced, Christian and Ferline still believe that working from home improved their lives.

