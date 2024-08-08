Pumpboat operators struggle as P100 environment fee reduces tourists in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Pumpboat operators in Lapu-Lapu City are struggling due to the P100 environmental fee, which has reduced their clients.

The fee, introduced by Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, applies to island hopping and other water sports and recreational activities. However, Oponganons are exempt from paying it.

The ordinance was passed in December and took effect on May 1.

On Wednesday, pumpboat operators met to discuss how the ordinance has impacted their livelihoods.

“Paminawon nato sila sir kay sa pagkakaron, wala paman naabot sa atong opisina ang ilang pormal nga hangyo,” Cuizon said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

Reports indicate that tourists have moved their island hopping activities to Cordova to avoid the P100 environmental fee. As a result, pumpboat operators have also relocated their docking from Lapu-Lapu to Cordova to serve these tourists.

READ: Tourists transfer to Cordova as Lapu-Lapu City imposes environmental fee

On the first day of the fee’s implementation, May 1, 2024, the city collected P80,000. However, collections have since declined.

Cuizon believes the drop in revenue is not just due to tourists avoiding the fee but also because of the rainy season’s impact on weather conditions.

“Makasabot man ta no kay ang panahon karon sir lain, dili maayong i-island hopping,” she added.

Next week, Cuizon will meet with pumpboat operators and the City Tourism Office to discuss the issue. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP