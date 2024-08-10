P100,000 reward offered for information on Cebu pawnshop robberies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raymond Alvin Garcia, acting mayor of Cebu City, is offering a P100,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the apprehension of the individuals who robbed two pawnshops on Thursday, August 8.

According to Garcia, this money will come from his own pocket.

He also told reporters on Friday, August 9, that the reward amount could increase as some private individuals have expressed interest in contributing.

The robbery occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, targeting two neighboring pawnshops and jewelry stores along Calderon Street in downtown Cebu City. Six armed individuals, wearing helmets, ransacked the stores and made off with an estimated P14 million worth of goods.

Earlier, Garcia ordered the acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, to solve the case within 48 hours.

After just one day, police identified two of the suspects and recovered a motorcycle allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

According to Garcia, they have also identified a sports utility vehicle used by the perpetrators. Cañete now has 24 hours left to solve the robberies, Garcia stated.

He emphasized that he is serious about his order, adding that he will reconsider Cañete’s assignment as the head of Cebu City police if the case remains unsolved.

“So that means, Colonel Cañete has only 24 hours left. [I’m] very serious. I said that if you cannot resolve it within 48 hours, which is now down to 24 hours, then I will really consider replacing him,” Garcia stated.

However, Garcia mentioned that he might consider the case resolved if all the suspects are identified and actively pursued by the end of the deadline.

“I also want to be fair to him [Cañete] because he is now trying to do his job very well,” he added.

Garcia also shared with the media his suspicions that the suspects are not from Cebu and have already fled the city.

He suspects that the robbers may be part of the same syndicate that hit a pawnshop along Colon Street on November 25, 2023.

The acting mayor did not discount the possibility of a failure in police intelligence.

However, he pointed out that criminal incidents can happen even in the most advanced cities when perpetrators have malicious intent.

Garcia added that while the city government has been supportive of the police, it is now up to them to perform their duties effectively.

Recently, the LGU provided eight additional police vehicles and 50 extra firearms to law enforcers in the city.

Furthermore, Garcia urged the public to be more vigilant in protecting their belongings and to inform authorities of any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.

“Mao na nga ang ako untang hangyo sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga tingali we should be more vigilant with our goods, our belongings, our persons. But more importantly, akong hangyo ug akong awhag nga og naa gali mga suspicious activities nga ilang makit-an sa ilang barangay, sa ilang sitio or whatever it is, please do not hesitate. Report gyud dayon sa pulis kay that might be a way to save some person’s life

or [stop] a crime from happening,” he stated.

RELATED STORIES

2 pawnshops in downtown Cebu City robbed in broad daylight

Possible getaway vehicle used in Cebu pawnshop robberies found

2 pawnshops robbed in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP