Smart Omega Empress dreams for Esports inclusion as regular sports for Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Philippines celebrates its historic Olympic achievement of securing two gold medals and two bronzes, the all-female Smart Omega Empress Esports team dreams of a future where their beloved sport, Esports, is recognized as a regular event in the Olympics.

The Smart Omega Empress, comprised of Cebuana athletes, recently made headlines by dominating the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—a tournament that brought together the world’s top women’s teams in MLBB.

Their victory not only raised the Philippine flag high on foreign soil but also amplified their hopes for greater recognition back home, where Esports is still overshadowed by mainstream sports like boxing, basketball, and volleyball.

For team members Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Rica Fatima “Amoreee” Amores, and Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Diagon, the dream is clear: to see Esports included in the Olympic medal tally, giving them the opportunity to bring the same honor to the Philippines as athletes like Carlos Yulo and Hidilyn Diaz.

“There’s a separate Olympics for Esports, which was recently agreed upon by the IOC, but it’s not yet part of the main Olympics,” said Diagon during a presser in Cebu, expressing both excitement and the need for further growth.

Vivero echoed this sentiment, sharing her aspiration to represent the Philippines on an even grander stage.

“Of course, we want to represent the Philippines not just in the Olympics, but in the biggest tournaments out there,” she said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) currently hosts the Olympic Esports Series, which was established in 2021 and continues to gain traction.

However, this series is not part of the main regular sports in the Olympics, and its medalists do not contribute to the official medal count—a distinction that the Smart Omega Empress hopes will change in the future.

Beyond their Olympic aspirations, the team members are also calling for more support from the Philippine government. As Esports athletes backed by Smart Communications, they’ve already proven their mettle by winning a silver medal for the Philippine team in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Now, they seek greater backing to continue representing the country on the world stage.

“We’re hoping for more support from the government because it would open up more opportunities for us to represent the country. Competing in these tournaments isn’t easy, especially when we’re representing not just our team, but the entire Philippines,” Vivero said.

