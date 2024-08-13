Habal-habal driver nabbed for maintaining drug den in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tips from a confidential informant led to the apprehension of a habal-habal driver and two others inside an alleged drug den in Sitio Upper Bonbonan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, on the evening of Sunday, August 11.

The operation, conducted around 6:30 p.m., was led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), along with personnel from the Labangon Police Station.

It resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects and the shutdown of another alleged drug den in the city.

The primary target of the buy-bust operation, identified as Randy C. Superada, alias “Waray,” 40, a habal-habal driver, was allegedly the drug den’s maintainer.

Operatives also apprehended two alleged visitors to the drug den: Joshua P. Ortega, 21, unemployed, and Jennifer B. Limjap, 44, a caregiver.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, the operation followed a two-week case buildup and information gathering on the suspects.

Law enforcers confiscated a total of seven packs of suspected shabu, weighing approximately eleven grams.

The seized drug evidence has an estimated street market value of P74,800.

Additionally, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to P170, suspected to be proceeds from illegal drugs, were confiscated during the buy-bust operation.

Alcantara stated that the arrested individuals are newly identified drug personalities with no prior criminal records.

As of this writing, all suspects are in police custody, and drug charges are being prepared against them.

RELATED STORIES

Central Visayas buy-bust: P40.8M ‘shabu’ seized from 4 men

PNP chief: Cops must ‘observe, preserve’ rights in revamped ‘drug war’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP