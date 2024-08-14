Raymond Garcia: Rama is still a friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite recent criticisms from suspended Mayor Michael Rama, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he is “still a friend.”

“He is still a friend. I still look up to him; he still has my highest respect,” Garcia said in an interview on Wednesday, August 14.

He noted their long-standing alliance that began when he entered politics in 2013.

Garcia, no stranger to criticism, stated that Rama’s remarks are part of the political landscape.

“Daghan man gyud kaayo. In fact, during the time of Mayor Labella, he also criticized Mayor Labella. It’s his right; we’ll give it to him kay iya man gyud pod ng katungod nga mo estorya,” he said.

“I will take it as constructive criticism for me to improve in my work as the acting mayor of Cebu City,” he added.

Previously, Garcia admitted to a growing rift between him and suspended Mayor Michael Rama, following Rama’s sharp disapproval of Garcia’s political direction since assuming the role of acting mayor.

Garcia admitted that he “no longer feels positive” about Rama’s recent actions and statements, particularly those directed against him and his policies.

“I will be honest with you in stating nga true tingali nga naay distansya kay I also felt not so good, felt bad, kani akong gipangbuhat wala siya malipay. In fact, ningadto sila sa radyo stations, public, wala ko nalipay pod sa iyang gibuhat,” Garcia said on June 17.

READ MORE:

On August 12, Rama criticized Raymond over the changes in City Hall policy direction and accused Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of undue interference in city affairs.

Rama specifically took issue with Raymond’s shift in policy without prior consultation, criticizing his “diplomatic approach” with government agencies, particularly the Provincial Government led by the acting mayor’s aunt.

He argued that Cebu City, as a highly urbanized city, has local autonomy and that Gwen is overstepping her bounds.

He contended that the acting mayor’s diplomatic stance has compromised the city’s autonomy, particularly given Cebu City’s status as the capital of Cebu Province.

“Wala na nagpasabot nga mangungsulta ta, dili. Wala usab na nag-ingon nga mangaway ta. That’s why I am promoting a One Cebu Island. The word ‘consulting’ is not proper but ‘discussing’ if there are issues that will affect the whole island of Cebu,” Rama said./ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

