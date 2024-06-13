Mike Rama and Dondon Hontiveros tandem for 2025 polls?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There might be a major change in the 2025 polls in Cebu City as suspended Mayor Michael Rama hints at new political alliances for the upcoming midterm elections.

Although no final decision has been announced, Rama teased his audience during a press conference on June 12, held alongside the 126th Independence Day celebration of Team Barug Rama at Plaza Sugbo. He hinted that Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros, currently the acting vice mayor, could be his running mate for vice mayor.

“When [former mayor] Labella died, Dondon immediately ascended as Vice Mayor… Cons Vice Mayor nana siya, so kinsa guy makapugong og ma full-fledged siyang Vice Mayor?” Rama asked the audience, who responded loudly, “Wala!”

Rama then added, “Paghuwat lang mo, mahan-ay ra gyud ni tanan.”

(You just wait. All of these will be placed in order.)

According to the suspended mayor, Hontiveros has been his long-time political partner and team member. He recalled the recent prayer rally of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) in February this year, where Hontiveros was the only councilor present with Rama at South Road Properties.

“Ingana kaisog si Dondon Hontiveros!,” he expressed.

(This is how brave Dondon Hontiveros is!)

Rama also said that the public should be aware of the integrity and character of both himself and Hontiveros. He assured the audience that they were not corrupt, not weak and that they would always uphold the dignity and respect of the people they serve.

“Kaming duha… angay ninyo mahibal-an nga dili mi buwaya, kaming duha kahibalo mi nga ang bola kahibalo mi mupasa, kaming duha dili mi laog nga pagkatawo, kaming duha muhatag gyud og respeto ninyong tanan,” he said.

(We two…you should all know that we are not crocodiles, we two we know how to play ball and we know how to pass, we two we are not greedy persons, we two, we will give respect to all of you.)

Meanwhile, Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity given to him by Rama. He stressed his commitment to teamwork and expressed his dedication to serving as a team player for Rama.

“I am always a team player, and I will continue to be one for Mayor Mike Rama,” Hontiveros said.

On February 17, Rama confirmed that Garcia would be his running mate in the 2025 elections. He made the announcement during City Hall’s Family Day celebration, as part of Cebu City’s 87th Charter Day festivities at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“With pride, privilege, and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025 [is] Raymond Garcia,” Rama said.

He even said there was no need to destroy the “formula” for the 2025 elections because he and Garcia are serving in their first terms.

“We are a family of servants, and I guarantee as your leader (that) I always look back at who has been with us and stood for us, and precisely mao ni ang atong pamilya (that is our family),” he said.

The noise of a shift in the political landscape began to emerge when Rama was preventively suspended, which prompted Garcia to assume the role of acting mayor.

This change started when Garcia chose to differentiate his leadership style from Rama’s, stating that he preferred a diplomatic approach over an aggressive one. Under Garcia’s supervision, there were significant changes, including budget cuts for major events and the fast-tracking of several projects and resolutions.

With these major changes in the city government, Rama expressed disbelief. He stated that he was bothered by the new direction taken by the acting mayor.

He mentioned that, despite being only preventively suspended, people seem to be taking his presence for granted.

On June 7, after attending an online First Friday Mass, Rama and his legal team addressed questions during an online conference. One of the questions pertained to his view on the current situation in Cebu City during his temporary suspension.

When questioned about Garcia, Rama said that he initially believed the Vice Mayor possessed a steady political compass and would not be swayed by the current events in the city.

“I really thought [he has] a steady political compass, not politically disturbed… As if he is not my Vice Mayor,” Rama said.

