Suspended Mayor Rama appeals to public for justice

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To appeal to the public is the only way for suspended Mayor Michael Rama to seek the justice he desires for the perceived injustice of his preventive suspension.

When asked if the gathering on June 12 was intended for him to publicly complain about his preventive suspension, Rama responded firmly. He said that if he could not achieve the justice he sought, where else could he turn?

“Kung dili nako makuha ang hustisya nga klaro kaayo nga inhustisya atong nadawat, asa man mi mudong? Sa katawhan,” he said during the press conference.

(If I could not get the justice that clearly shows the injustice that I received, where will I turn? To the people.)

At 5 p.m., during the 126th Independence Day celebration of Team Barug Rama at Plaza Sugbo on June 12, the Cebu City hall was filled with supporters waving their flags.

Several groups displayed tarpaulins expressing their support for Rama. However, some individuals appeared indifferent, seemingly attending out of obligation.

When Rama arrived at the venue, his supporters erupted in cheers, waving their small flags and shouting, “We miss you, Mayor!”

Later, at 6 p.m., during the press conference, a portion of the crowd had dispersed, leaving about a third of the initial attendees. These remaining supporters actively engaged and responded to Rama’s statements, clapping, and cheering.

Rama maintained his stance on the unfairness of his suspension. He questioned why he was involved when he had not received the complaint himself and was shocked by the preventive suspension order.

He mentioned attempts to obtain documents from the complainants, which were denied. He also expressed frustration with the justice system, citing a lack of due process in his case.

