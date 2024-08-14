18th Thirsty Football Cup attracts massive attendance from teams across VisMin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 230 teams will vie for football supremacy in the 18th edition of the Thirsty Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch this Friday, August 16.

This year’s tournament promises to be the biggest yet, with more than 230 teams set to battle for football supremacy.

Building on the success of last year’s event, which attracted 222 teams, this year’s competition has surged to 233 teams in total.

Over 3,000 players will take to the field during this three-day extravaganza, starting Friday.

The Thirsty Football Cup’s immense scale is evident as it draws talent from across the region, including teams from Koronadal, Panay, Iloilo, Negros, Dipolog, Bacolod, Bohol, Davao, and Misamis Oriental.

With categories spanning women’s open, mixed open, 40-above, and various youth divisions—ranging from players 6 to boys 18—this tournament truly has something for every football player of all ages.

In total, 20 teams will compete in the players 10, players 8, boys 12, boys 14, boys 16, and men’s open categories, which attracted the most teams.

The timing of the Thirsty Football Cup has shifted this year from February to August due to the CCSC’s busy schedule with the Palarong Pambansa 2024 held in July. Nonetheless, this shift has only added to the anticipation.

Football fans will be thrilled to see top Cebu-based teams like the University of San Carlos (USC), the reigning Cesafi men’s football champions and last year’s men’s open runners-up, alongside Palarong Pambansa gold medalists Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Makati FC, and Guardian Strikers FC.

RELATED STORIES

Thirsty Football Cup: 141 teams have already signed up for tournament

UC upsets USC to bag men’s open crown of Thirsty Football Cup

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP