Sandugo Ultimate Dragon Boat Race 2024 set on Aug. 17 and 18

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Close to P500, 000 worth of cash prizes will be given out to winners of the ‘The Ultimate Dragon Boat Race 2024’ scheduled on August 17 and 18, 2024.

The event, that is now on its second year, will happen at the Miramar Wharf that is located at the back of the Dauis Church, in Bohol province.

The serene waters of the Miramar Wharf will transform into a thrilling battle ground for paddlers that will come from the different parts of the country, organizers said

This year’s top team will pocket P150, 000 in cash prizes while P100, 000 will go to the first runner up. P75, 000 and P50, 000, respectively, will go to the second and third placers. The fifth placer will get P45, 000 while the sixth to 10th placers will bring home P10, 000 each.

Last year, the Calbayog Hibatang Paddlers reigned supreme over 20 other competitors to emerged as winners of the first Sandugo sa Bohol Dragon Boat Race.

They were followed by the hometown paddlers, Dauis Wild Dragons, on first place.

Dr. Theodore Dumaluan, president of the Bohol Paddlers Association Incorporated (BPAI) that is organizing the dragon boat race, said that the event is part of the province’s sports tourism initiatives.

“Makatabang ni siya sa pagpromote sa tourism sa Bohol as the country’s first Unesco Geopark,” Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado also said.

