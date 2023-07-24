Calbayog Hibatang Paddlers Seize Over-all Championship at Bohol Dragon Boat Festival

Bohol’s scenic shores came alive with adrenaline-pumping action as this year’s Bohol Dragon Boat Festival took center stage at Miramar, Dauis, Bohol, on July 22-23, 2023. In celebration of Bohol’s renowned Sandugo Festival, this thrilling event brought together teams from all over the country to showcase their paddling prowess in a fierce competition.

Beyond the fierce competition, the Bohol Dragon Boat Festival celebrated culture and community. The event provided a platform for teams to share their love for the sport while fostering camaraderie and friendship among participants from different parts of the country.

With the theme “Bugsay sa Pag-abante,” which translates to “Paddle Forward,” the Bohol Dragon Boat Festival embodied the spirit of progress, unity, and determination. The festival was organized by the Bohol Paddlers Association, Inc. (BPAI), and this year’s race is considered a first in the region’s dragon boat circuit, making it an exciting milestone for the sports and tourism scene in Bohol.

Teams of skilled paddlers showcased their teamwork, endurance, and unwavering spirit as they embarked on a non-stop 7-heat race, a challenge that pushed their limits and showcased their passion for the sport. The local and visiting teams’ participants paddled their hearts out, leaving spectators in awe of their strength and determination.

“Nagamit nato ang dragon boat as an instrument para ma inject nato ang vision sa disability inclusion. Wherein makita nato ang paddlers within PADS, whenever they compete they can play and participate in sporting events alongside with athletes na walay disability,” said John Paul Maunes, Founder & Team Manager, PADS Dragon Boat Team.

“Mao na ang gusto namong makita sa mga taw, na ang inclusion there’s no borderline, walay label, niya na emphasize ni syag maayo sa dragon boat racing. We’re here to make friends, partnerships, and develop co-champions in the advocacy for disability inclusion,” he added.

The festival’s ambiance was filled with excitement and camaraderie as the dragon boats glided gracefully across the water. Cheers and applause echoed along the shores, creating an electrifying atmosphere that united athletes, supporters, and spectators.

“Our team is 15 years old already. We want to enjoy and gather all the Visayas partners, we want to have fun, compete with them and hopefully succeed in the competition,” shared Alvin Amit, Vice President, One Piece Drakon Sangres.

Here are the winners of the Bohol Dragon Boat Festival 2023

Over-All Champion – Calbayog Hibatang Paddlers

1st RU – Dauis Wild Dragons

2nd RU – San Jose Banatti

3rd RU – Bomba Pilipinas

4th RU – Dumaguete Yellowfins

Masters’ Category Winners

Champion – Alliance of Masters

1st RU – Dumaguete Yellow Fins

2nd RU – PADS

3rd RU – Kabalikat

4th RU – BPA Team B

The Bohol Dragon Boat Festival 2023 supported by the Department of Tourism Outdoors7, showcased the island’s sportsmanship and determination and celebrated its rich cultural heritage and commitment to progress. It served as a reminder that we can paddle forward, overcome challenges, and achieve greatness in unity and teamwork. With “Bugsay sa Pag-abante” as their guiding mantra, these dragon boat racers set the course for a brighter and more exciting future for the sport and the beautiful island of Bohol.

