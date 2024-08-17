Daily Gospel, August 17

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 17, 2024, which is the Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 19,13-15.

Children were brought to Jesus that he might lay his hands on them and pray. The disciples rebuked them,

but Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

After he placed his hands on them, he went away.