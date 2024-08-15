Globe Business’ GSummit 2024: Igniting Growth Through Connection

On August 13, 2024, Globe Business organized the’ Cebu leg of GSummit took place at Seda Hotel, bringing together top business leaders and stakeholders to discuss the importance of innovation and collaboration in driving economic growth.

The year’s summit highlighted the need for businesses to embrace new ideas and technologies, while also forging strategic partnerships to achieve success in today’s competitive landscape.

Connection was the theme of this year’s GSummit. KD Dizon, Vice President & Head of Globe Business emphasized in her keynote the concept of collaborative ecosystem and how important it is to build strong partnerships with various internal and external stakeholders that work together to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Successful collaborations can leverage the strengths of each partner, leading to increased innovation, market reach, and resource efficiency.

“The collaborative approach drives new ideas and solutions, and this allows us to connect diverse perspectives from employees, customers, partners, and communities. This collective effort leads to much more creative,effective, and impactful outcomes,” Dizon shared.

Another featured speaker in this year’s GSummit is the Marketing Mentor, Chairman and Chief Innovation Strategist of Mansmith & Fielder Inc., Josiah Go who delved about driving sustainable growth through the concept of strategic partnering. He shared the importance of knowing who the business is partnering with, creating innovation and processes that eventually translate to value creation in strategic partnerships.

“The best strategic partners acknowledge each other’s interdependence. And then you collaborate for synergy and you need to trust each other. Without trust, collaboration is not going to happen,” Go highlighted.

Along with the featured speakers in the summit, the Managing Director of Mondelez International, Aleli Arcilla was present to share how Mondelez International built connections and created innovation in their products through the years of operation.

On top of that, the summit had breakout sessions on important parts of business and technology. These talks were about how working together, using technology to help businesses grow, and keeping businesses safe from cyberattacks are important. Experts from Globe companies and big tech firms such as Fortinet, Genesys, Huawei, Google, MEC , Sprout, Samsung and Snowflake were present.

Moreover, at the press conference, featured speakers KD Dizon and Josiah Go also discussed the role of technology in driving innovation. They emphasized the continued significance of human connection in today’s AI-driven world.

Globe Business concluded its summit with a focus on the future, highlighting its commitment to enhancing business security and reliability through digital solutions, understanding customer needs, and partnering with industry leaders to drive continuous service improvement and create mutually beneficial outcomes for the company, its partners, and customers.



