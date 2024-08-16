Understanding the ‘Demure’ trend on TikTok

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The ‘Demure’ trend is taking over TikTok!

Can you relate to this trend?

Let CDN Digital give you a little scoop about this trend and how it all started.

The “Demure” trend on TikTok first came to light earlier this month.

Content creator, Jools Lebron, who is based Chicago, is the brains and face behind this trend we now see all over TikTok.

Lebron, known for her satirical and ironic content, introduced the trend by posting videos where she describes her daily routines as being “very demure” and “very mindful.”

The trend quickly gained traction, with users across TikTok embracing the humorous and exaggerated concept of performing everyday tasks in a “demure” manner.

The trend has since become a viral sensation, sparking thousands of imitation videos.

Here are some of the videos of Lebron that gained over a million views on her TikTok account.

As the ‘Demure’ trend continues to grow, it’s clear that TikTok users are loving this playful twist on everyday life.

