Dynamic Herb Cebu FC lands in Group H of AFC Champions League Two

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dynamic Herb Cebu FC Gentle Giants has been drawn into Group H of the AFC Champions League Two.

The draw, held at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Friday afternoon, August 16, saw Cebu FC represented by sporting director Evren Tasci and team manager Hannah Jayne Wong.

Cebu FC, the reigning second-place finishers in the Philippines Football League (PFL), will face a tough challenge as they take on top clubs from South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

They will compete against South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, Malaysia’s Selangor FC, and Thailand’s Muangthong United FC.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, based in Jeonju, is a dominant force with nine K League titles and two ACL championships, making them a formidable opponent.

Selangor FC, hailing from Shah Alam, is returning to AFC competitions for the first time since 2016, while Muangthong United, from Nonthaburi, is back in the tournament after last competing in 2017.

The AFC Champions League Two, formerly known as the AFC Cup, is Asia’s second-tier club tournament.

Cebu FC will represent the Philippines for the second time, having finished as PFL runners-up with 36 points from 12 wins and two losses.

The group stage matches will be held from September to December, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds. The Round of 16 kicks off in February 2025, followed by the quarterfinals in March, semifinals in April, and the finals in May.

RELATED STORIES

CFC Gentle Giants face PHL Army in crucial PFL match

Cebu FC extends streak with a rout of Manila Montet

Makati FC dominates biggest global youth football tilt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP