Cebu City legislator wants ‘no collection policy’ in schools monitored

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the 2024-2025 school year begins, a Cebu City legislator has warned against the unauthorized collection of contributions and the sale of tickets in schools.

This follows a memorandum issued by Senator Sonny Angara, the new secretary of the Department of Education, on August 2, reiterating the no-collection policy in public elementary and secondary schools as per Republic Act No. 4206.

This law prohibits the collection of contributions or the sale of tickets for any purpose from students and teachers in both public and private educational institutions.

Labella included this issue in the Council’s session on August 14. In his resolution, he emphasized that any fees collected from students during enrollment or at any time during the school year are illegal.

He also highlighted that the law prohibits the sale of tickets and collection of contributions, whether voluntary or not, from students and teachers in schools.

However, Labella clarified that the prohibition does not apply to membership fees for organizations like the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts of the Philippines, or to contributions from parents and donors for barrio high schools.

Labella noted that under Republic Act No. 4206, violators could face a fine, imprisonment for up to one month, or both.

He urged the Department of Education’s regional and division offices to set up monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with this policy.

The school year officially began on July 29. /clorenciana

