Over 1,200 policemen to secure Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 1,200 police personnel will be deployed to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on August 25 to provide security for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

The much anticipated event, dubbed as the “festival of all festivals,” will feature a total of 51 contingents from different cities and municipalities in Cebu province.

Some VIPs are also expected to attend.

Law enforcement units are gearing up for the festival to ensure that it goes smoothly without any security disruptions.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that more than 1,000 police officers will be deployed on the day of the event.

These officers will be coming from the CCPO personnel and augmented forces from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

READ: Capitol’s new ‘Pasigarbo’ lights and sounds provider vows ‘glitch-free’ event

In addition to this, personnel from the city’s 11 police stations will continue their daily operations to combat criminal activity during this time.

“We have not less than 1,200 policemen that will be deployed during the event but that does not include the anti-criminality efforts that we have in place. So walay maguba sa latag sa atoang mga tawo sa kada stasyon ngari sa Cebu City, sa Mandaue, sa Lapu-Lapu and even sa Cebu province,” said Macatangay.

The deputy director noted that all units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have promised their commitment to secure the event during their meeting at the regional office.

“All units of the PNP, with the guidance of our regional director, has given their full commitment to ensuring that this particular event here in Cebu City will be a success,” she said.

Macatangay also disclosed that they have conducted a walkthrough of the CCSC and have made recommendations to the organizers concerning the security plans.

Aside from the venue, law enforcement units will also be deployed to each of the 31 billeting areas that will used by the contingents during the event.

The officers will be promptly deployed to the billeting areas once the contingents begin to arrive next week.

According to Macatangay, they have not considered recommending an implementation of signal jamming during the upcoming Pasigarbo.

“We have not considered jamming the signals of our phone. I think its around this time, we need to ensure that we are able to communicate properly,” she stated.

Macatangay assured the public that there is no need for concern despite the recent criminal incident in the city, as the CCPO will be at full strength for the big event.

It can be recalled that two neighboring pawnshop and jewelry stores in downtown Cebu City were robbed in broad daylight last August 8. Armed men came and carted away P15 million worth of cash and jewelries in a matter of seconds.

“Walay angay kabalak-an ang atoang community especially naa bayay dagko nga incident lang recently. Ang atong anti-criminality efforts will not be affected and it is in place, actually gi-streghthen na pud nato,” said Macatangay.

In addition, she said that they have already issued a memo concerning the implentation of a full alert status to ensure that they are one hundred percent intact before, during, and after the event.

For the spectators, Macatangay advised them to refrain from bringing big backpacks and to enjoy the activity without causing any trouble.

“They just enjoy the sights and the activity without having to violate any law or ordinance,” she stated. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP