Expert: Obesity trend among Filipinos to continue in next 20 yrs

MANILA, Philippines — Obesity is seen to persist in the country as more Filipinos are predicted to become overweight in the next 20 years.

Dr. Nemencio Nicodemus Jr, president of the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity, said in a press conference that obesity tendencies in the country will not end this year, citing a study by the World Obesity Federation on the prevalence of obesity among Filipinos.

“This trend of increasing number of people with obesity in our country will not end this year. The International Obesity Federation estimates that in the next 20 years, the number of Filipinos with overweight and obesity will continue to increase,” the expert said Thursday.

Nicodemus said in his presentation that from 2020-2035, the projected annual increase in obesity in Filipino adult and Filipino child is 4.6 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.

“The more important reason on why we should be worried on the prevalence in the increase of obesity in our country is because it is one of the top 10 risk factors driving death and disability,” the doctor added.

According to a 2023 study by the World Obesity Federation, 51 percent of the world’s population, or more than 4 billion people, is forecast to have obesity in 2035. The study also suggests that the rise in obesity will be quick among children in lower-income countries.

High Body Mass Index

Nicodemus said that a high Body Mass Index (BMI), which is a measure of obesity, has already been a concern even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"High BMI is the highest in terms of change in the prevalence of those risk factors even before Covid-19 struck the entire world. Ang bansa po natin ay at risk. Maraming maaaring magkaroon ng disability, maraming maaaring mamatay and one of those contributors to early death is high Body Mass Index which is a measure of overweight and obesity," he said.

(High BMI is the highest in terms of change in the prevalence of those risk factors even before Covid-19 struck the entire world. Our country is at risk. Many are at risk of disability and death and one of those contributors to early death is high Body Mass Index which is a measure of overweight and obesity.)

Based on his presentation, high BMI stood at the 7th spot of factors contributing to death and disability from 2009 to 2019. Malnutrition, use of tobacco, and air pollution were at the top three factors, respectively.

Further, the doctor also emphasized that overweight and obesity have socioeconomic impacts in the country.

“The reason why we must intervene early is not just the health but based on the survey, it has an economic impact. People who have overweight and obesity consume healthcare services more,” he said.

Effects of Obesity

According to Nicodemus, obese people are “at higher risk of absenteeism and presenteeism” – which means that they might be present at their work but cannot function well.

He noted that based on the World Obesity Federation data about the effect of obesity in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), “the cost impact of obesity… actually ranges about 2.4% on the national GDP of the Philippines by 2035.”

“Ano po ‘yong pinakamahalaga kung bakit ang DOH dapat nasa gitna rin ng obesity? Because, there are also socioeconomic environment that may make obesity develop. Gusto mong mag-exercise, pero wala ka namang mapuntahan para mag-exercise,” he added.

(What is the main reason why the DOH [Department of Health] should be in the middle [of the fight against] obesity? Because, there are also socioeconomic environment that may make obesity develop. You want to exercise, but there are no right places for that.)

In April, Muntinlupa City Rep. Jaime Fresnedi filed House Bill No. 10162 or the “ National Integrated Obesity Management” that will serve as the framework for a comprehensive national program to curb obesity among Filipinos.

The bill also mandates the creation of the National Integrated Obesity Management Council under the Department of Health.

