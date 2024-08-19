Daily Gospel, August 19

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 18, 2024, which is the Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, August 18

Daily Gospel, August 17

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 19, 16-22.

A young man approached Jesus and said, “Teacher, what good must I do to gain eternal life?”

He answered him, “Why do you ask me about the good? There is only One who is good. If you wish to enter into life, keep the commandments.”

He asked him, “Which ones?” And Jesus replied, ” ‘You shall not kill; you shall not commit adultery; you shall not steal; you shall not bear false witness; honor your father and your mother’; and ‘you shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

The young man said to him, “All of these I have observed. What do I still lack?”

Jesus said to him, “If you wish to be perfect, go, sell what you have and give to (the) poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.”

When the young man heard this statement, he went away sad, for he had many possessions.