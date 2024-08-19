Metro Cebu to experience fair weather until Friday, says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Generally fair weather conditions will prevail in Metro Cebu for the next five days or until Friday, according to the chief of the state weather bureau stationed in Mactan.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said in a phone interview on Monday that there would also be chances of isolated rain showers due to thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and in the evening since there no low-pressure area was expected to enter in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Ang habagat pod is nihinay man. Ang nakaapekto karon is didto ra sa extreme northern Luzon because of the appearance of (Tropical Storm) Dindo,” Quiblat said.

(The habagat has slowed down. The ones affecting now is there in extreme nortern Luzon because of the appearance of (Tropical Storm) Dindo.)

Based on their Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential Forecast, there is no LPA being monitored inside PAR other than Dindo that entered the country’s area of responsibility last night and left PAR around 8 a.m. on Monday.

The temperature in Metro Cebu will range from 24-32 degrees celsius until Wednesday and by Thursday to Friday, the maximum temperature will reach around 33 degrees celsius.

According to the public weather forecast of Pagasa around 11 a.m. on Monday, Dindo left PAR at 8:15 a.m. and was last seen 670 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

