Metro Cebu to enjoy fair weather on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect a generally fair and pleasant weather day ahead, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

However, residents should be prepared for intermittent rain showers or thunderstorms that may develop as the day progresses.

For today, August 17, the weather in Cebu is forecasted to be partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with the likelihood of rain showers or thunderstorms.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to southwest, contributing to a slight to moderate coastal sea condition.

Temperatures are expected to range between 27 to 33 degrees celsius, making warm and humid conditions for most of the day.

READ: ‘Very strong’ typhoon buffets Japan’s Pacific coast

As the evening approaches, the weather is predicted to maintain similar conditions, with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of rain showers or thunderstorms continuing into the night.

Winds will remain light to moderate, and coastal waters are expected to stay slight to moderate. The temperature will slightly drop, ranging from 27 to 31 degrees celsius.

Looking ahead, Pagasa reported that August 19 to 21 showed a consistent pattern of partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms still likely during this period.

Winds will generally remain light to moderate, shifting from the southeast to the east and northeast. Coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate, with temperatures hovering between 27 to 33 degrees celsius.

Moreover, the weather bureau advised the public to stay informed and be prepared for sudden weather changes, especially during the occurrence of thunderstorms, which may bring localized heavy rainfall and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions to ensure safety during these weather disturbances. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP