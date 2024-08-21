Marcos on Guo’s departure: ‘Let me be clear: Heads will roll’

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, said the government will “expose” the culprits who allowed dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to leave the country, and vowed that they will face the full brunt of the law.

Marcos pointed out that Guo’s departure “laid bare” the corruption in the country’s justice system which “erodes public trust.”

“Let me be clear: Heads will roll,” Marcos said in a statement released through his Facebook page.

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Marcos stressed that there is no place for individuals who “place personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity and justice” in the government.

It was Senator Risa Hontiveros who first revealed that Guo had already left the Philippines in July. Hontiveros said Guo used her Philippine passport to exit the country.

