cdn mobile

Marcos on Guo’s departure: ‘Let me be clear: Heads will roll’

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | August 21,2024 - 07:52 AM

Marcos speaking

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | FILE PHOTO/Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, said the government will “expose” the culprits who allowed dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to leave the country, and vowed that they will face the full brunt of the law.

Marcos pointed out that Guo’s departure “laid bare” the corruption in the country’s justice system which “erodes public trust.”

READ MORE:

Alice Guo left the Philippines in July — Sen. Hontiveros

“Let me be clear: Heads will roll,” Marcos said in a statement released through his Facebook page.

Marcos statement on Guo departure

Here’s the statement of President Bongbong Marcos on the departure of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Marcos stressed that there is no place for individuals who “place personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity and justice” in the government.

It was Senator Risa Hontiveros who first revealed that Guo had already left the Philippines in July. Hontiveros said Guo used her Philippine passport to exit the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Alice Guo, Bongbong Marcos, politics
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.