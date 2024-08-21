From unemployment to success: A Cebuano’s Journey to Nas Daily

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Life has a way of surprising us, often in the most unexpected ways. Imagine being unemployed for over ten months and then becoming a successful scriptwriter for Nas Daily, a leading video production company. What a remarkable turn of events!

This is the story of a determined Cebuano who proved that with faith, perseverance, and the support of loved ones, even the darkest times can be overcome.

At 23, Jose Ardee Catampo, or “Arde,” found himself at a crossroads familiar to many young adults but rarely discussed—the crushing weight of unemployment.

In 2017, during his high school days, Arde participated in the Cebu Daily News Siloy Campus Workshop and on-the-spot News Writing Competition, unexpectedly winning. Sharing his story with CDN today brings back those memories.

The Struggles of Unemployment

Living in Apas Lahug, Cebu, and currently residing in Bulacao, Arde faced over ten months of unemployment, a period filled with suffocating doubts and uncertainties about his future.

“It was very suffocating and deteriorating,” Arde recalls. “I didn’t know how to feel, what my purpose was, how I could help my family, or how I could achieve my goals.”

Finding Motivation in Loved Ones

Despite overwhelming sadness, Arde never gave up. He found strength in his family, his partner, and even his pets—his cats and dogs. They became his motivation to keep going. “Waking up early became a priority. It was my way of ensuring I wouldn’t be late in life,” he shares. This shift in mindset marked the beginning of his journey toward self-recovery.

“I really needed to wake up early because I had to prepare myself, my partner, and my cats, making sure they had their breakfast and that everything was ready before I stepped outside my room.”

The First Steps Towards Success

Catampo ventured into the world of Virtual Assistance (VA). Finding his first clients wasn’t easy; it required preparation, resilience, and a willingness to learn. He honed his skills through online certifications and drew upon his journalism background—a passion he had nurtured since high school. While broadcasting was his first love, journalism gave him confidence in writing and public speaking.

His initial roles included content moderation, copywriting, and eventually scriptwriting for ClutchPoints, where he produced short reels promoting sports enthusiasm and inclusivity.

However, the journey was not without challenges. One of the biggest obstacles was lacking the funds to buy good equipment. “I had to borrow, rent, or work in a computer shop for eight hours just to communicate with my clients,” Arde recalls. Despite these hurdles, he persevered, often working late into the night and juggling multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

The Power of Faith

A turning point came on his birthday, July 13, when he visited Simala to pray and write a petition. Shortly afterward, greater job opportunities began to come his way. He passed all his applications, despite the challenging assessments, and his faith only grew stronger. Reflecting on that time, he says:

“That was the moment I felt momentum because I knew these were answered prayers from above.”

Arde eventually took on five clients, a test of endurance and adaptability. Each client came from a different industry—healthcare, software, publishing, business, and more—requiring him to think and learn quickly. “It was a headache, but I knew I could do it,” he says. The internet became his greatest teacher, helping him acquire the knowledge and skills needed to excel.

“You just need to use the internet to gain knowledge and skills. Having five clients was a relief, knowing that I worked hard and prayed for this. I deserve these clients,” he shares, acknowledging the challenges but also the rewarding outcome.

Deciding to Join Nas Daily

The culmination of his hard work and determination came when he landed a job as a scriptwriter for Nas Daily.

“Landing a job with Nas Daily was very, very hard. I had to write a minimum of 3,500 words on a unique story from our country,” he recalls.

The story he submitted was about the indigenous people’s efforts in reforestation—a tale of recovery and resilience. Luck was on his side, as Catampo found out he had secured the job. He shares with CDN, “I literally cried tears of happiness.”

For Arde, writing has always been more than just a passion—it’s a way to express himself, share stories, and connect with others. “People doubted why I loved writing, but writing brought me here,” he says.

Catampo’s advice to those in similar situations is simple yet profound: “The tunnel might be dark, but there’s always a light that will flicker from within. If we plant the seed of positivity, we earn the fruits of hope.”

“Everyone has a different story to tell, and if we listen, we can understand that we’re not fighting this battle alone. Trust in God, strengthen your faith, and just be yourself,” he adds, encouraging others to cultivate a positive mindset and believe that we are all capable of achieving great things.

RELATED STORIES

From tapasero to maestro: The success story of a sugarcane harvester from Medellin, Cebu

How hard work fueled one woman’s P3 million story of success

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP