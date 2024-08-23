Federal Land: Reimagining Cebu’s Skyline with a New Tower

Cebu City, Philippines – For over 52 years, Federal Land, Inc. has been a steadfast presence in the Philippine real estate landscape, leaving an indelible mark on cities across the country. A proud member of GT Capital Holdings and a trusted partner of the Metrobank Group, Federal Land has consistently elevated urban living standards, crafting spaces that not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning homeowners.

Imagine waking up each day to the serene beauty of nature, with panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and majestic mountains. This is life at Marco Polo Parkplace.

A Legacy of Excellence in Cebu

Federal Land’s journey in Cebu began with a bold vision — to introduce world-class living to the Queen City of the South. For its first project in the region, Federal Land partnered with Wharf Hotels of Hong Kong to bring to life Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, the city’s first international hotel. This landmark project set the stage for a new chapter in Cebu’s residential scene, which then expanded into Marco Polo Residences, a series of hotel-branded residences that have since embodied inspired and thoughtful experiences.

With four towers already gracing the Cebu skyline, each offering breathtaking views of the sea, city, and mountains, the Marco Polo Residences have become a coveted address cherished by investors and homeowners alike. The allure of hotel-like amenities, coupled with the prestige of a global brand, has made Marco Polo Residences one of Cebu’s most sought-after properties.

Marco Polo Residences

Nestled atop the exclusive Nivel Hills, Marco Polo Residences offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Imagine waking up each day to the serene beauty of nature, with panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and majestic mountains. Here, the hustle and bustle of city life fade into the background, replaced by the tranquility of a private enclave that feels worlds away yet is just a stone’s throw from the city’s conveniences.

Federal Land’s commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of the Marco Polo development. From the impressive façade architecture to the spacious to the elegantly designed interiors, each element has been meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of the Marco Polo brand. Wide windows and balconies invite the natural beauty of the surroundings into your home, creating bright, airy spaces that are both serene and sophisticated.

With more than 3,000 sqm of dedicated park, the amenity deck features a wide array of leisure amenities designed to blend wellness with natural beauty. A total of 48 curated amenities present residents with scenic views of the sky, sea, and mountains, encouraging them to find balance and enrich their lives amid stunning natural landscapes.

Perks for living in Marco Polo Residences extend far beyond the walls of their homes. Homeowners of the Marco Polo Residences community have exclusive privileges at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, including discounts at the hotel’s renowned restaurants and special room rates.

The Saturday Farmers Market, a beloved fixture of the community, offers a delightful array of organic produce and local crafts, bringing the best of Cebu to your doorstep. This vibrant market not only provides a platform for local farmers and artisans to showcase their products but also fosters a sense of community by bringing together people who share a passion for high-quality, sustainable goods.

Marco Polo Residences is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle that celebrates the best of what Cebu has to offer.

Expanding Horizons, Elevating Lives

This year, Federal Land is set to unveil the fifth and final phase of the Marco Polo Residences. Get an exclusive first look at what promises to be the crown jewel of this iconic development. Join the Marco Polo Residences Open House on August 28, 2024 (Wednesday) from 2 PM to 8 PM at the Manila Function Room, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

To learn more about Marco Polo Residences, visit www.federalland.ph, email [email protected]

