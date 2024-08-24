Cataraja absorbs 1st defeat in Japan debut via split decision

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano top-ranked super flyweight contender Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja’s undefeated streak came to a surprising halt in his debut fight in Japan on Saturday, August 24.

Facing off against Mexican toughie Kenbun Torres at the Yamato Arena in Suita, Cataraja lost by a split decision in a bout that left many questioning the outcome.

Cataraja, aiming to avenge the first-round knockout defeat of fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo against Torres, entered the ring with high hopes.

However, his aspirations were dashed after a grueling 10-round battle that ended in disappointment.

The decision marked Cataraja’s first professional loss, ending his impressive record of 17 wins and 13 knockouts.

Torres, meanwhile, improved his record to 14-5 with 10 knockouts, extending his winning streak to three.

Decisive punches

The crowd at the Yamato Arena, with the majority cheering for Cataraja, was utterly surprised when Torres was declared the winner.

It was especially after Cataraja seemed to be in control of the fight. Cataraja had landed the more decisive punches, including a notable counter hook that knocked Torres down in the fourth round—although the referee controversially ruled it as a slip.

Adding to Cataraja’s frustration was a point deduction in the fifth round and a severe cut above his left eyebrow that bled heavily throughout the match.

Despite these challenges, Cataraja showcased his skills with precise jabs and effective counter punches, while Torres maintained relentless aggression.

In the final rounds, Torres increased his pace and volume of punches, but Cataraja’s solid defense and calculated counters kept him in the fight.

Though he finished strong, the judges’ scorecards delivered a blow to his hopes of making a strong impression in Japan.

Despite the setback, Cataraja remains the No. 1 contender in the WBO super flyweight division, with former sparring partner Kosei Tanaka holding the title.

The fight may have been a tough loss, but Cataraja’s standing in the division remains intact, and he is poised to bounce back from this downfall.

