Boxing: Cataraja vows revenge as he faces Torres in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Top-ranked Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja is on a mission.

As he steps into the ring tomorrow, August 24, in Suita, Japan, Cataraja carries not only his undefeated record but also a promise—to avenge former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo’s crushing first-round knockout loss to Japan-based Mexican Kenbun Torres.

In a pre-fight press conference, Cataraja, representing ZIP Sanman Boxing Stable, vowed to deliver a performance that would avenge Gaballo’s defeat.

“I’ve prepared thoroughly for this fight, studying his past bouts,” Cataraja said.

“I will do everything to win and reclaim what Gaballo lost against Torres.”

Just three months ago, Torres stunned the Philippine boxing scene by knocking Gaballo down three times in the opening round, securing a first-round technical knockout in Manila.

For Gaballo, who was on a path of redemption following his 2021 world title loss to Nonito Donaire, the defeat was a bitter setback.

Now, it’s Cataraja’s turn to face Torres in a 10-round showdown on a card promoted by Kameda Promotions.

The event also features former WBC world champion Yudai Shigeoka, who returns to the ring for the first time since losing his title to Cataraja’s stablemate, Melvin Jerusalem.

“He’s a strong fighter, and I respect that,” Cataraja said.

“We’ve trained hard for this moment, analyzing his previous fights. Tomorrow, I’ll show the results of our three to four months of preparation in the Philippines and Japan. I’m determined to win and restore the pride of my team.”

Cataraja (17-0, 13 KOs), the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) No. 1 contender in the super flyweight division, weighed in at 114.8 pounds. Torres (14-5, 10 KOs) tipped the scales at 115.5 pounds.

Though this will be Cataraja’s first fight in Japan, he’s no stranger to the country, having regularly trained and sparred with Japanese boxing superstars like Naoya Inoue and Kosei Tanaka.

