ARQ Builders improves to 2-0 in MPBA Commissioner’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders secured their second consecutive victory in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3, eking out a nail-biting 73-71 win over Matia’s Foodhaus on Saturday, August 24, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gym.

Coming off a championship win last season, ARQ Builders faced a formidable challenge from Matia’s Foodhaus, with the game featuring three lead changes and two deadlocks, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Ian Ortega emerged as the standout player for ARQ Builders, delivering a near double-double game with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

His performance was crucial in securing the victory. Jestony Baclaan also made a significant contribution with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, helping ARQ Builders take the top spot in the elite division with an unbeaten 2-0 record.

Despite a stellar performance from Kyle Dajalos, who scored a game-high 27 points, Matia’s Foodhaus fell short, dropping to 0-2 in the league.

In the Premier Division, Team Void and the Flago Prayboys both improved to 2-1, though with contrasting results. Void dominated Slowgrind with a resounding 108-59 win, while the Prayboys narrowly escaped with an 82-79 victory over Urestore.

Jhon Rey Gequilan led the charge for Void, scoring 22 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. He was supported by Joshua Ybañez with 16 points, and James Balili and Isiah Nanoy, who each contributed 12 points in the 49-point rout.

The Prayboys’ hard-earned victory was a team effort, with Kenny Genobia and Stephon Gonzales combining for 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Kibs Genobia added 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Mark Yaun chipped in with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

