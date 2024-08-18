ARQ Builders secure come-from-behind victory to kick off MPBA title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders, the defending champions of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA), opened their title defense with a hard fought 83-78 victory against the Steadfast Builders on Saturday, August 17, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

The win did not come easily for ARQ, as they faced a challenging start and trailed 33-41 at halftime.

However, the team showcased their championship mettle in the final period, orchestrating a crucial turnaround to lead 69-68. Their strong defensive play was key, fueling a decisive 12-point run that ultimately secured the win.

Jestoni Baclaan and Carmelo Cabahug led the charge for ARQ Builders, contributing 20 and 18 points, respectively.

For Steadfast Builders, former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) stars Rendell Senining and Miguel Gastador each scored 21 and 19 points, respectively. Prince Matt Carin also added 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the defending champions.

METRO CARS NOW 2-0

In the premier division, Metro Cars improved to 2-0 with a commanding 107-76 win over Urestore, driven by Dwight Godinez’s 20-point performance.

The balanced attack of Metro Cars saw six players scoring in double figures. Uking Delos Santos scored 14 points, Hersley Fuentes and Edison Macua with 12 points each, Sanel Cabalda and Jerick Cabalda each contributing 11 points, and Jake Igot adding 10 points.

Rodney Cabangan was the standout performer for Urestore, scoring a game-high 28 points. However, despite his efforts, Urestore now holds a 1-1 record.

FLAGO PRAYBOYS EARNS FIRST WIN

In another close encounter, the Flago Prayboys edged Welec 100-96 to record their first win of the season.

Stephen Gonzales and Anthony Ybañez led Flago Prayboys with 29 and 22 points, respectively.

Etnies Gabato and Mark Monte both delivered impressive performances with 32 points each in a tightly contested match, but it was the Flago Prayboys who emerged victorious.

