PLDT, Smart, ATRIEV bring digital training for persons with disabilities to northern Cebu

Thirty-one persons with disabilities in Daanbantayan, northern Cebu, successfully completed an eight-day Digital Business Basics Training (DBBT) facilitated by ATRIEV or Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration, and Empowerment of the Visually Impaired. This activity was conducted in partnership with PLDT Inc., Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), and NORFIL Foundation, Inc.

This effort under PLDT Group’s pioneering inclusion program, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Advocacy through Technology (IDEATe), aligns with its commitment to helping the country achieve UNSDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth and UNSDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

“Together with ATRIEV, we at PLDT and Smart envision having more empowered persons with disabilities in the country with the help of technology. It is inspiring to witness the enthusiasm of the persons with disabilities in Daanbantayan to embrace technology and use it to enhance their daily living, especially for their livelihood,” said Marylou B. Gocotano, Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations Head at PLDT and Smart.

The DBBT continues to reach more persons with disabilities nationwide, especially those in remote areas, to equip them with essential knowledge on basic digital tools and skills necessary for starting or growing their businesses online.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located in the northern tip of Cebu province. Having more than 2,000 constituents with disabilities, the municipality ensures to provide support to this sector through various capacity building activities and livelihood opportunities, among others.

“I’m truly happy for the goal of this training. Regardless of their physical limitations, it is critical for our persons with disabilities to be capacitated to adapt to digitalization, helping them become more productive individuals in the community,” said Daanbatayan Vice Mayor Elver Ali B. Abucay.



At the training, participants learned about financial management, e-commerce platforms, social media marketing, content creation, and internet safety, enabling them to integrate digitalization in their businesses. Smart also donated PlantSmart kits to the DBBT graduates and discussed its retailer program, Maya Business App, and the mWell App to offer other livelihood opportunities.



“On behalf of the persons with disabilities in Daanbantayan, we thank PLDT, Smart, ATRIEV, and NORFIL Foundation for choosing us to be a beneficiary of this program. We cannot uplift this community alone, which is why we greatly appreciate support from nonprofit organizations and the private sector. Thank you very much for reaching us here in Daanbantayan,” said Arlinda Rosell, head of the Daanbantayan Persons with Disability Affairs Office and a DBBT participant.

