18 injured in Cebu Transcentral Highway accident

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of 18 individuals, including V-hire driver, were injured in an accident that happened at the Cebu Transcentral Highway in Brgy. Cansomoroy, Balamban town on Sunday evening, August 25.

According to the police, V-hire driver Joebert Tapia, 42, was transporting 17 passengers from Cebu City to Balamban when the accident happened. Tapia is from Brgy. Agus in Lapu-Lapu City.

Balamban police said that Tapia’s vehicle experienced brake malfunction as it travelled downhill, causing it to crash into a roadside electric post.

Tapia and his passengers sustained injuries and were brought to the Balamban District Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said that Tapia may face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property.

