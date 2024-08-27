Truck carrying Pasigarbo props involved in Cebu 6-vehicle crash
Toledo, Cebu accident leaves 1 man hurt
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another vehicle carrying props and decorations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 competition figured in a road mishap.
This time, the accident happened in Toledo City, western Cebu, and injured one.
Police there confirmed of road collision involving multiple vehicles in Brgy. Media Once, past 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26.
READ MORE:
Dumanjug receives P200,000 financial assistance from Capitol
Five injured in Balamban, Cebu motorcycle collision
Young motorcyclist killed in Asturias highway collision
Based on initial findings from investigators, the accident a total of involved six vehicles – three trucks, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), a multi-cab, and a motorcycle.
One of the trucks – a flatbed truck – was traversing the northbound lane of the highway. It was heading to Asturias town from Lapu-Lapu City when it malfunctioned, with the driver losing control.
As a result, it collided to another truck right ahead – a stake truck which was carrying the props and other decorations of the contingent from Pinamungajan town.
The impact sent the stake truck veering out of its lane and then crashing onto motorcycle and a multi-cab parked nearby. Meanwhile, the flatbed truck continued to moving forward until it collided onto a Mitsubishi Pajero and a self-loading truck.
READ MORE: Motorcycle rider killed in Camarines Sur road crash
According to police, the driver of the truck that carried Pinamungajan’s props and decorations sustained injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, further investigations into the accident are ongoing, which took place just a day after a fire hit the audio van of the contingent from Dumanjug last Sunday, August 25.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.