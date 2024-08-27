cdn mobile

Truck carrying Pasigarbo props involved in Cebu 6-vehicle crash

Toledo, Cebu accident leaves 1 man hurt

By: Futch Anthony Inso, Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondents - CDN Digital | August 27,2024 - 02:51 PM

Truck carrying Pasigarbo props involved in 6-vehicle crash. In photo is a screengrab from a cam video of a netizen, whose vehicle was among the 6 involved in a smashup in the area. | Screengrab from netizen video

A netizen caught on cam the accident, which involves the float of Pinamungajan town in Media Once, Toledo City, on Monday afternoon, August 26, 2024. Wilson Bas Villanueva’s vehicle was also involved in the accident after the float hit the front portion of his vehicle. | Photo from Wilson Bas Villanueza via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another vehicle carrying props and decorations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 competition figured in a road mishap.

This time, the accident happened in Toledo City, western Cebu, and injured one.

Police there confirmed of road collision involving multiple vehicles in Brgy. Media Once, past 1 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

Based on initial findings from investigators, the accident a total of involved six vehicles – three trucks, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), a multi-cab, and a motorcycle.

One of the trucks – a flatbed truck – was traversing the northbound lane of the highway. It was heading to Asturias town from Lapu-Lapu City when it malfunctioned, with the driver losing control.

 

As a result, it collided to another truck right ahead – a stake truck which was carrying the props and other decorations of the contingent from Pinamungajan town.

The impact sent the stake truck veering out of its lane and then crashing onto motorcycle and a multi-cab parked nearby. Meanwhile, the flatbed truck continued to moving forward until it collided onto a Mitsubishi Pajero and a self-loading truck.

According to police, the driver of the truck that carried Pinamungajan’s props and decorations sustained injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, further investigations into the accident are ongoing, which took place just a day after a fire hit the audio van of the contingent from Dumanjug last Sunday, August 25.

