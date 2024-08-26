Apple Rubin racks up back-to-back wins in Laos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana chess prodigy Apple Rubin delivered an impressive performance, securing consecutive victories that boosted her standing in the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-group Chess Championships 2024.

Competing in the girls-14 division in Vientiane, Laos, the 14-year-old from Toledo City, Cebu, made a remarkable leap in the rankings on Sunday, August 25.

Rubin showcased her resilience and skill, defeating Vietnam’s Ngoc Linh Tram and Huynh Phuc Minh Phuong in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

These victories marked a significant comeback after a challenging third and fourth round, where she faced a draw and a loss.

Her consecutive wins propelled Rubin from ninth to fifth place, amassing 3.5 points after six rounds—a commendable achievement for a first-timer in an international tournament.

Rubin is taking a break on Monday, August 26, before resuming her campaign on Tuesday, August 27. She is set to face her toughest challenge yet: top-ranked Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Le Xuan Hien Dang of Vietnam in the seventh round. WCM Dang leads the girls-14 division with a flawless 6.0 points.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipina Iana Angela Sotaridona advanced from fourth to third place after the sixth round, boasting 4.0 points following a victory over Vietnam’s Nguyen Bao Linh Vu.

Anica Shey Dimatangihan, another Filipino competitor, dropped from 12th to 13th place after a draw against Khanh Nguyen Bui in the sixth round.

