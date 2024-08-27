Sheila Guo to Senate: She ‘escaped’ PH with siblings via boat

MANILA, Philippines — Sheila Guo “escaped” Philippine jurisdiction with her siblings, dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and Wesley Guo, via a small white boat.

Sheila Guo confirmed this before the Senate on Tuesday.

Shiela admitted to senators how they managed to leave the country after being pressed for details during the subcommittee on justice and human rights hearing

“We rode a boat in the sea,” Shiela said in Filipino.

“I don’t know the place,” she added.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said it had been established that the Guos did not leave the country via immigration.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who was presiding over the hearing, asked what type of vehicle they used, to which Shiela answered: a van.

Shiela added that she was unaware of where the vehicle took them, but they traveled for five hours, arriving at a port around midnight.

READ: Sheila Guo, Cassandra Ong back in PH after arrest in Indonesia

Senate President Pro Tempore, who was also present during the hearing, asked Shiela how many were in the van.

“There’s three of us — Alice and Wesley,” she confessed.

At this point, Hontiveros raised the possibility that the three were brought by the van in Pangasinan, but Shiela denied this.

“No, it’s not Pangasinan because I know Pangasinan. It was farther than Manila, but I don’t know the place,” she added.

Dela Rosa then asked if this “small white boat” directly brought them to Malaysia, but Shiela said no.

“We transferred to a bigger boat,” she said.

After the small white boat, Shiela said they transferred to a “fishing ship” and later transferred to a small “blue or green” boat direct to Malaysia.

Shiela claimed that from Malaysia, they boarded a plane to Singapore. She said she and Alice along with the dismissed Bamban mayor’s business associate Cassandra Ong later on traveled via ferry to Indonesia.

Shiela and Ong were apprehended by authorities at a mall in Indonesia, but Alice was not with them at the time of apprehension.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Alice has yet to attempt to cross the Indonesian borders to escape to the “Golden Triangle.”

