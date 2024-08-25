Alice Guo departure: Public personalities behind it eyed by Paocc

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo Alice Guo may have been helped by private individuals or even public officials in leaving the country.

This was according to Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) spokesperson Winston Casio said.

Despite not having any immigration records indicating her exit from the Philippines, Guo reportedly arrived in Indonesia last August 18.

Casio, at the Saturday News Forum, said: “And, this would not have happened if no private individuals or maybe public officials have assisted her ‘no kasi an operation of that magnitude has so many moving parts, and to control an information such as that would require a technical expertise that is not available to just a simple private individual, so kinakailangan po ng malalimang imbestigasyon dito.”

He also detailed Guo’s alleged escape route.

“Based on our commission’s investigation, the last sighting we had of Alice Guo was last July 14, she was apparently seen in a private resort in the western tip of Luzon,” Casio said.

Sources, however, told Paocc that Guo had already left the private resort “in two speed boats together with some members of her party” even before they were able to serve a warrant against her.

Her next sighting was on July 17 when she left Denpasar, Indonesia via Batik Air headed to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“So she arrived in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 12:05 thereabout, her passport was used to get into the country, the Philippine passport I mean, Alice Leal Guo,” Casio said.

Guo allegedly stayed in Kuala Lumpur until July 21, the same day she left via Jetstar Airways to Singapore.

Casio said that from Singapore, Guo then went to Batam, Indonesia via ferry boat on August 18.

“So, there is a crucial timeframe, time period from July 14 to 17 that we could not locate her.

The ex-mayor and her brother Wesley’s whereabouts remain under investigation.

But her sister, Shiela, and business partner, Cassandra Li Ong, were already brought back to the Philippines last Thursday after being arrested and detained in Indonesia.

