Until Quiboloy is arrested, PNP not leaving KJC compound

MANILA, Philippines — Until Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is arrested, the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not leave the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City.

This is what PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Tuesday.

Fajardo said over radio dwPM: “That is the intention.”

“Hindi kakayanin ng isa o dalawang araw itong ating paghahanap, at naninindigan pa rin ang PNP na we are continuously following the legal protocols,” she also said.

(One to two days may not be enough for the search, and the PNP maintains that it is adhering to legal protocols.)

Since Saturday, around 2,000 members of the PNP raided the 30-hectare KJC compound.

Fajardo previously said the entrance of the bunker of Quiboloy’s compound will likely be found soon.

Quiboloy is believed to be hiding inside the KJC compound, according to Davao police regional office director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

Quiboloy and five others are facing child abuse cases before a Davao City court.

He has standing arrest warrants also for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

