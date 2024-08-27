Court in Davao grants temporary protection order to Quiboloy’s KJC

MANILA, Philippines — A Davao City court on Tuesday, August 27, issued a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), ordering the police to stop any act that “threatens the life, liberty or security” of the religious group’s members.

Regional Trial Court Branch 15 issued the TPO after 2,000 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) raided the 30-hectare compound of the KJC to serve arrest warrants to its founder fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy and others on Saturday, August 24.

“This court, under the current situation, sees the urgency to direct the PNP XI to immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty or security as well as the properties of the petitioners,” the three-page order reads.

Quiboloy is believed to be hiding inside the KJC compound, according to Davao Police Regional Office Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

Quiboloy and five co-accused are facing child abuse cases before the Davao City court. He also has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

