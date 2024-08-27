Sinulog 2025: Plans, preps to commence next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that they will start preparations and planning for next year’s Sinulog Festival beginning this September – even without Mayor Michael Rama.

During a media forum on Tuesday, August 27, Garcia revealed that they will schedule a meeting with the executive committee and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) next week.

SFI is the lead organizer for the Sinulog Festival, the secular equivalent of the Feast of Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.

He also pointed out that they would no longer want to wait for the suspension order meted against Rama to end. Otherwise, it might already be too late for the organizers, he added.

“I said that we cannot wait anymore to plan for Sinulog in November. Because (by then) it’s only 2 months (left). It might be too late. So, I’m going to start planning by September, which is next week,” Garcia said.

READ MORE

Sinulog 2025 will return to CCSC – Raymond

Mike Rama: Sinulog 2025 ‘must be in SRP’

Earlier, the acting mayor announced that the Sinulog will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) – two years after it was held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

He even invited spectators and guests at the recent Pasigarbo sa Sugbo to visit CCSC again this January 2025 for the Sinulog, considered the ‘grandest festival’ in the Philippines.

This is contrary to Rama’s plans to continue holding the Sinulog at the SRP.

However, should Rama return to his functions as mayor this November – the end-date of his six-month preventive suspension – it will be up to him to take the helm, he said.

“Inig balik ni Mayor Mike nga there’s no changes well then and good but if he thinks it needs to be changed then it is the discretion of the Mayor kung asa ang venue,” Garcia explained.

In the meantime, Garcia said they will continue doing repair works at the CCSC, particularly at the track oval.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP