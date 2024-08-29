More chances of rain in Metro Cebu until weekend, Pagasa warns

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 29,2024 - 11:59 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions for the next five days or until the weekend.

This was according to the weather forecast from the chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Wednesday.

Pagasa-Mactan chief Engr. Alfredo Quiblat told CDN Digital that there is also 60 percent chance of rains due to localized thunderstorms.

“Posible din ang mga pagkusog sa ulan labi na sa hapon ug sa gabii kay mao mani [ang] characteristics sa localized thunderstorms nga dunay mga higayon nga kalit-kalit or passing rain. Kusog ang mga ulan nga dili magdugay nga mo last lang og one to two hours,” Quiblat said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1 and 2, Quiblat said the weather conditions might not be favorable to the Cebuanos.

The weather conditions in those days will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with up to 80 percent chance of rain.

“Anytime of the day, expected kanato nga dunay pag ulan pero dili continuous. Mga intermittent nga mga pag ulan due to possible enhancement nga makaapekto sa atoa ang Habagat (Southwest Monsoon),” he said.

The temperature will range from 27 to 32 degrees celsius from Wednesday to Saturday. While on Sunday and Monday, the temperature will range from 27 to 31 degrees celsius.

The wind conditions will be light to moderate.

As for the sea conditions, Quiblat said they are favorable for sea travel, except during the occurrence of localized thunderstorms offshore.

Furthermore, Quiblat said that the state weather bureau is already on alert for the potential occurrence of La Niña, with a “70 percent” chance.

“Naka alert po tayo sa ngayon pero 70 percent, pwede pong wala. It is suspected for now nga magiging weak La Niña pero dili ta mag kumpyansa kay ang La Niña, in the middle of rainy season so daghan pang days and months nga makasinati ta’g mga pag-ulan, of course naa puy mga bagyo nga atong gi-expect,” he added.

Meanwhile, Quiblat said there is no low pressure area being monitored here in Metro Cebu. /clorenciana

