Pagasa: Monsoon rains expected as possible LPA spotted east of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Thursday that they had spotted a cloud cluster in the eastern section of the country that might develop into a low pressure area (LPA) and enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Benison Estareja, weather specialits of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the cloud cluster, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat, would bring rainfall to most parts of the country.

“Patuloy naman natin mino-monitor itong cloud clusters o kumpol ng ulap dito sa may silangan ng ating bansa,” said Estareja in a public weather forecast.

(We are continuously monitoring cloud clusters in the eastern section of the country.)

“Posible na may mabuong low pressure area dyan sa mga susunod na araw, at pumasok ng ating Philippine area of responsibility,” Estareja added.

(It may develop into a low pressure in the coming days and enter the Philippine area of responsibility.)

Estareja said rains are expected in eastern portions in the country, particularly in Caraga and Davao regions in Mindanao, due to this cloud clusters.

Likewise, he said that Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will also see occasional rains due to southwest monsoon or “habagat”.

Overcast skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and the rest of Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), according to Pagasa’s 4 a.m. update.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected for the rest of the country.

Pagasa did not raise gale warnings over any of the country’s seaboards.

