P20.4M ‘shabu’ seized from big-time drug pusher in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspected shabu worth P20.4 million was confiscated during an anti-illegal drugs operation along J. Fortich St. Banawa in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, August 28.

Operatives confiscated the illegal drugs from a native of Bohol described by police as a big-time drug peddler.

The drug bust was conducted at around 7:30 p.m. by agents from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Arrested was the subject identified as 37-year-old Danilo Avenido Cabungcag Jr., a native of Brgy. Mahanay, Talibon in Bohol province.

However, he was temporarily residing at Duterte St., Banawa in Brgy Guadalupe, Cebu Citv.

Authorities took from Cabungcag’s possession 3000 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P20,400,000.



They also confiscated other drug paraphernalia during the operation.

The pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the forensic unit for analysis.

As of this writing, Cabungcag is detained at the RPDEU-7 custodial facility pending for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

He will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegally drugs, according to a police report.

Cabungcog is tagged by authorities as a big-time drug peddler.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, for his part, assured that they would be going after the main suppliers of illegal drugs in the region.

“We are now in pursuit of arresting the main drug suppliers to completely eliminate the drug menace in Central Visayas and we will make sure that our lawful operations are non-stop until they are all jailed,” he stated.

Aberin also commended the police officers involved in the successful operation against the drug peddler.

