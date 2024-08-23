Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P1.3M shabu seized, man nabbed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nearly 200 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.3 million have been confiscated from a 36-year-old man during a buy-bust operation in Agus-Proper, Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, on Thursday evening, August 22, 2024.

The man, also known as Dencio, a resident of Sitio Atabay of the barangay was also arrested during the operation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said Dencio was considered a high value individual in the police watchlist of drug personalities in the city.

Torres said that the suspect could dispose a kilo of shabu in a week and he allegedly sold his illegal drugs in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu cities.

The LCPO spokesperson also said that Dencio was also considered a new drug personality in the city’s watchlist.

Meanwhile, Police Captain Rachel Dumangeng, information officer of LCPO, said the suspect was arrested after a police poseur-buyer bought from him a piece heat sealed transparent plastic pack containing white crystalline substance, which was believed to be shabu.

The police confiscated from the suspect 195.6 grams of alleged shabu worth more than P1.3 million.

Thay also recovered a coin pouch, marked money, and P1,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of the suspect’s illegal activity.

The suspect was detained at the LCPO’s custodial facility pending the filing of charges for selling illegal drugs or for violation of Republic Act No. 165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

